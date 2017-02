The board of Co. Commissioners met here today for the purpose of considering the petition which was presented to them asking that an election be called for the purpose of voting bonds in the amount of $50,000 for the purpose of building a court house and jail. The board called the election for March 27 at which time all taxpaying voters will have the privilege upon the question as to whether or not they want bonds issued to erect a credential court house and jail.

