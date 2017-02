Accused slayer enters “Not Guilty” Plea…Felix “Buddy” Fesmire, Jr. entered a plea of not guilty following his arraignment in county court in Cheyenne. The charges against young Fesmire accuse him of killing his father, Felix Fesmire, Sr. with a shotgun, his brother, Buckey, with a butcher knife and his friend, Roy Franklin Thomas with a baseball bat on February 8.

