Cheyenne Dentist Donated Dental Care to Patients at Oklahoma Mission of Mercy in Woodward

OKLAHOMA CITY (February 10, 2017) — Today the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy announced the results from last week’s eighth annual event in Woodward, where Oklahoma Dental Association member Dr. Steven Shrader and Tamara Shrader were among dental professionals who donated services. The two-day free dental clinic for people of all ages, the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy (OkMOM) provided $1,306,907 in donated dental care. The event offered cleanings, fillings, extractions and anterior root canals at no cost to patients. Volunteers performed 10,165 dental procedures for 1,322 patients, averaging $980 of dental care per patient.

