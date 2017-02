Paint Nights coming soon. Paint Nights are fundraisers held by and for the Art Club at Cheyenne High School. When you attend a Paint Night you have a choice of four designs to paint. Each design costs $20. The design you pick will already be drawn on to a canvas, you just have to paint it. You get to choose your own colors.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us