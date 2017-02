Cold, cold, cold this last week. Now it is getting wet. Just love Oklahoma and its sneaky way of keeping us all confused. We are that way to start with, just saying! We didn’t have very many people come in this week, guess it was too cold. I don’t blame you, but we did get a lot done. We have started painting the inside of our store. The hardest part is moving things to get to the walls. It is going to be great and hopefully will get it done by Old Settlers week.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us