CHEYENNE, Oklahoma: On Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at 7:00 a.m., bird watchers of all ages are invited to count birds to create a real-time snapshot of where birds are and how many. Join Park Rangers Richard & Sydney at the Washita Battlefield National Historic Site Overlook on Hwy 47A with binoculars in hand.

