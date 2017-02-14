J. T. Ackley was born December 8, 1947 in Hammon, Oklahoma to Velma Lee and Emory C. Ackley. He passed away February 7, 2017 at Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 69 years, 1 month and 29 days. J. T. lived in Hammon until moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado and later Amarillo, Texas with his family until they returned to Hammon where he graduated from Hammon High School. He continued his education at Southwest Automotive school in Oklahoma City where he received his certificate in Paint and Body.

He was married to LaDonna Moore Ackley at Elk City, Oklahoma on December 18, 1970 and they made their home in the Berlin community. J. T. worked for Red Johnson Ford before working on his father-in-law’s Dairy. He later drove a truck and worked maintenance at McDonalds, all the while he continued to farm and ranch. He enjoyed working with his cows and horses and was a member of the Berlin Saddle Club where he had served as President. J.T. loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Floretta Jo Seright, Mary Katherine Gilliland, his mother-in-law, Helen Moore, and 3 brothers-in-law, Leon Gilliland, Doyle Seright, and Glenn Moore. He is survived by his wife, La- Donna Ackley, of the home; 3 children, Jodie Santangelo, Kristy Fihaley and husband, Phillip, and Kelsey Wynn all of Sayre; his father-in-law, Glenn Theodore Moore, Sayre, OK; a sister, Alta Ann Bergeron and husband, Sidney, Gray, LA; a sister-in-law, Linda Seright, Moore, OK; 9 grandchildren, Houston and wife, Nikki, Miranda, Sheridan, Stephanie, Matthew, Sarah, Melody, and Brianna; 2 great grandchildren, Angel and Jackson, and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Berlin Cemetery, Berlin Fire Department or the Berlin Community Building.

Services will be held Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Rose Chapel. Burial will be at Berlin Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com