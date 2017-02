Score 1 2 3 4 OT Final

C/R 5 9 15 13 6 48

Sentine 8 12 5 17 4 46

Sentinel jumped to an early lead and held it until half time as they led 20-14 at the break. Sarah Haven scored 7 of her season high 11 points in the first half on 3 of 4 shooting but the rest of the Lady Bears were a combined 3-24. The Lady Bears stormed back in the 3rd quarter as Elisabeth Burks started to heat up and the Lady Bears led by 4 heading into the final stanza.