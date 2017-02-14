Lady Bears have Big Win against Burns Flat

Score 1 2 3 4 Final

Cheyenne/Reydon 12 12 25 12 61

BFDC 0 7 9 6 22

The Lady Bears finished the regular season with a 61-22 over Burns Flat on Tuesday. The Lady Bears led by 17 in the half and then exploded for 25 points in the third to put the game away heading into the 4th. Hadley Smith had 16 points and Elisabeth Burks hit for 13 while Katie Ford grabbed 12 rebounds. Catelyn Brewster also continued to contribute offensively for the Lady Bears as she had 8 points. The Lady Bears will play the winner of Burns Flat and Sentinel Saturday for the district championship.