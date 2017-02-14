Mattie Marie Cloud Jose, known to family and friends as Meddie or Mimi, was born May 27, 1944, in Booneville, Arkansas to Roy and Ruby Dees Cloud. Meddie married Alvin Lloyd Jose on November 11, 1961. Alvin and Meddie made their home in Elk City until 1983 when they moved to the Jose farm west of Leedey. Meddie enjoyed being a farmer’s wife, even during the tough times that accompanies farming life. Meddie loved attending basketball and softball games and prided herself on being the youngest-acting mom/fan at 72 years young! Known for her spunkiness and sassy spirit, Meddie lived life to the fullest, often stealing the show with her laughter and fun-loving antics when surrounded by family and friends.

Meddie had a passion for making quilts and sharing time with friends, especially on quilting retreats. “Whatever happens on the quilting retreats stays at the quilting retreats” was a motto that Meddie and her quilting friends shared. Meddie was a member of a Western Oklahoma Quilt Guild, and she enjoyed sharing her quilting passion with her handmade gifts to family and friends. Traveling was another of Meddie’s favorite pasttimes. She loved it when her brother Jimmy would call and tell her to pack her bags because they were heading out this week, maybe to Canada or Florida. The destination wasn’t important to Meddie; she just enjoyed the road trip. She enjoyed going to Ruidoso, New Mexico, to see Bryan and go to the horse races. Meddie loved hosting Thanksgiving gatherings and playing Spades til late at night with her family. With Meddie being one of the 15 Cloud children, the gatherings were quite large and anything was possible. When the sisters got together, it might be hugs, kisses, or fists. Family time could become quite comical. Just recently, stories were told of Meddie jumping fully clothed into her nephew Robbie’s pool. Meddie didn’t stop there—she even went down the slide, laughing the entire time. Everyone has probably heard Meddie’s expression, “I’m going to K-Mart.” Well, what Meddie really meant was that she was out having fun and not to be expected home early.

For the last eight years, Meddie’s passion had been being “Mimi.” Meddie loved her boys Wyatt and Quaid. They shared a very special bond, and the boys knew that Mimi would do anything for them. Even Wyatt’s and Quaid’s teachers and the show cattle crew referred to Meddie as Mimi. The abundance of pictures of Wyatt and Quaid in Meddie’s home are proof that the boys were her pride and joy. Meddie played with her grandkids like she was in her twenties.

Meddie enjoyed traveling with Quinten, Marti, and the boys to the Miniature Hereford shows. At 72 years young, Meddie learned the show cattle life and loved going to the farm to help Marti and Quinten wash and blow out the heifers. In January, Meddie went with the QM Farms crew to Denver to the North Western Stock Show.

Meddie was a fun-loving, sassy spitfire who loved life and never had a dull moment. Meddie would do and say anything, sometimes to the shock of those who might not know her generous and loving spirit. Just recently, Meddie had been saying she was missing Alvin, and on February 11, 2017, Meddie went Home to the love of her life. Meddie is at peace now, having the time of her life while at the same time making Heaven a bit more fun.

Meddie was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Lloyd Jose; parents Roy and Ruby Cloud; sisters, Nadine Moore, Sharon Book, Tammy Cloud, and Mary Ellen Cloud; brothers, Johnny Cloud, Willard Smith, and Larry Cloud. Meddie is survived by her two children Bryan Lloyd of Ruidoso, NM; Marti Marie and husband Quinten McIntyre of Leedey, OK; Two grandsons Wyatt Lloyd and Quaid Len; Brothers, Jerry Cloud and wife Pauletta; Jimmy Cloud and wife Cheryl; Robert Cloud and wife Karen; sisters Leona Bohanon and husband James; Diane Langley and husband Ronnie, all of Elk City, OK; sister Joy Carter of Portland, Oregon; sister Lucy Clark and husband Kenneth of OKC, OK; and brother-in-law Billy Book of Seminole, OK; two special forever friends, Donita Smith and Jerri Lynn Wilson of Leedey, OK. Meddie leaves a host of family and friends to celebrate her bright fun-loving spirit. Memorial services were held Wednesday February 15, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, Oklahoma. Condolence may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey.