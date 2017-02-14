New Books at the Minnie R. Slief Library

New books added to the shelves of the Minnie R. Slief Library in Cheyenne include:

Adult Fiction: Right Behind You by Lisa Gardner, Still Life by Dani Pettry, The Newcomer by Suzanne Woods Fisher, Time To Share by Jo Ann Brown, Muslin Mystery by Vera Dodge, Timeless Treasures by Cara Putman, Homespun Holiday by Kelly Ann Riley, Pieces of the Past by Susan Page Davis, Threads of Truth by Kristin Eckhardt, Secret in the Stitches by Jo Ann Brown, Bound in Love by Camy Tang, Yesterday’s Secrets by Kelly Ann Riley, Squared Away by Cara Putman, Mystery on The Midway by Vera Dodge, A Quilt of Memories by Kristin Eckhardt, The House on Lookout Mountain by Jo Ann Brown, To Have and to Hide by Camy Tang, A Baxter Family Christmas by Karen Kingsbury