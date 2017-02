Cheyenne is excited to be hosting the celebration of the Land Run of April 19, 1892, April 17-22, 2017. This celebration is hosted every five years in Cheyenne, Oklahoma. The Arts & Crafts Show will be held April 21 & 22, 2017 at the Old Gym, located at 6th & Clay in Cheyenne. Food Vendors will be set up outside in various locations.

