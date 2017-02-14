Reydon Tigers

Freshman Class helping set up for the Reydon Local FFA/4-H show. This weekend is Reydon’s Local Livestock show. The show will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday February 18th. After the show there will be a dinner that everyone is welcome to attend. All 4-H and FFA students have been working hard to have their animals ready to show. Come out and support the Reydon FFA and 4-H students. Following the local show the students will be participating in the County livestock show at Cheyenne on Monday and Tuesday! Thank you for all the support you have shown throughout the year!
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us