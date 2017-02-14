Roger Mills County 4-H Contests

The Roger Mills County 4-H Illustrated Presentations and the Sew and Show contests were held February 9. Those in attendance were presented with a variety of presentations. Jake Hammer was the Junior Division Champion and he illustrated “How to Clean Pennies”. We also learned “How to Make a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich” from Tack Hammer. Tack was named the Junior Division Champion. The Intermediate Champion, Tyler York, did his presentation on, “Let’s Make Butter”.

