The family of Sue Owen would like to express our sincere gratitude for the love that was shown to us during mom’s passing. Your love and expressions of sympathy shown by your prayers, visits, calls, food, floral gifts, cards, and other acts of kindness was so comforting in our time of sorrow. Mom was a special person to many and she will always be remembered for her warm smile, endless love, and her love of cooking.

