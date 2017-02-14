You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown Coming to SWOSU

ACTING….Southwestern Oklahoma State University’s cast and crew of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown are busy preparing for the musical March 2-5 on the Weatherford campus. They are: (front from left)—Amanda Evinger, Marshall IL; Micaelah Thompson, Elk City; Donna McCuistion, Cordell; Nicole Gifford, Anchorage AK; Chante Randle, Oklahoma City; Athena Pradier, Lawton; Austin Smith, Altus; and Joaquin Martinez, Anadarko. Middle row from left— Suré Eloff, Weatherford; Marti Bessinger, Weatherford; Olivia Brookshire, The Colony TX; Carlos Ramirez, Elk City; Lindsee Scott, Guymon; Kattie Snow, Oklahoma City; Jessica Salmans, Weatherford; Katherine Zazueta, Lawton; and Devan Bettencourt, Kingfisher. Back row from left—Kendra Place, Washington; Grant Anderson Crews, Okarche; William Appel, Misawa, Japan; Alex Hawkins, Mangum; Tony Buckley, Enid; and Parker Charping, Altus. Not pictured are Kyra Schmidt and Steve Strickler, both of Weatherford. (Photo provided)
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is coming to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford.
The Department of Art, Communication and Theatre, with the assistance of the Department of Music, is presenting the Clark Gesner musical March 2-5 at the SWOSU Hilltop Theatre.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us