Leroy and Juana Penry were host to a birthday dinner Sunday for Rex Penry and Joe LaJone. Others present were Shirley Penry and Robyn, Rachel and Tyler Penry. Evening visitors were Russ and Jo Cole. Mike and Jerri Wilson attended Ryleigh and Harley Woody’s State Archery tournament at the fair grounds on Thursday.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us