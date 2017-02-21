Cheyenne 100 Years Ago

The Star is installing a large cylinder press and naturally has things in a state of confusion as we have had to re-arrange everything in our office. With the issue of March 8, the Star will be enlarged to a six column paper. The court house will costs nothing more than the one mill levy that is now being paid into a sinking fund, with the current evaluation, no additional taxes will be needed to build the court house and jail. A number of C&OW officials including Messrs W.E. Hocker, W.S. Haid, Frank Kell were in Cheyenne last Tues. investrigating the soft water springs south of town and looking over the route that has been surveyed.

