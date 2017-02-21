Darren Wayne Carter was born January 8, 1958 in Seagraves, Texas to Binnie Kay and Bobby Carter. He passed away February 16, 2017 at Sayre, Oklahoma at the age of 59 years, 1 month and 8 days.

Darren grew up in Sayre where he graduated from high school in 1976. After graduation he served with the National Guard and worked at various jobs and a member of the Sayre Fire Department. He was married to Michelle Bonds at Sayre on August 6, 1980. He later continued his education at Sayre Junior College and then Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He taught for a time at Merritt School before teaching and coaching at Darrouzet, Texas for 2 years. He went on to teach and coach at Carmen-Dacoma for 2 years. Darren received the Teacher of the Year award at both Darrouzet and Carmen-Dacoma. In 1995, he and Michelle returned to Sayre and Darren worked at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite where he was the Assistant to the Warden and also received the Award of Excellence. He later worked for his brother, Kirby, at Texoma Powerline. After retiring, he enjoyed raising Chukkars, working with special needs children, and watching the OKC Thunder. His family was greatest love and he looked forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially watching his grandsons play sports.

Darren was a member of the Sayre First Baptist Church. He was sprinkled in Baptism in the Methodist Church but it was very important to him to be immersed was later baptized at the Carnes Lake. He was preceded in death by his mother, a son, Ben Carter and father-in-law, Gary Bonds.

He is survived by his Wife, Michelle, of the home; his children, Katie Rose and husband, Justin, Sayre, OK, Abbie Carter and fiancé, Kirk Creswell, Sayre, OK; 4 grandchildren, Gary Dunlap, Rocky Dunlap, Brystol Rose and Benjamin Carter; his father, Bobby Carter, Sayre, OK; 2 sisters, Jonni Patrick and husband, Curtis, Cheyenne, OK, and Stacie Reid and husband, Dan, Sayre, OK; 1 brother, Kirby Carter and wife, Shonda, Sayre, OK; his mother-in-law, Roberta Bonds, Sayre, OK; a special aunt, Glennyss Holland, Erick, OK; and a host of other relatives, and friends. Services will be held Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:30 am at Sayre First Baptist Church officiated by Gary Baird. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com