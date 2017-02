Whew! The weather has been really NICE! We are supposed to have a slight cool down towards the weekend, but temps will still be in the 50’s! Please continue to pray that God will bless us with some good moisture the next few months, but not more ICE!!! Old timers predicted this would be a cold wet winter. So far we have had some record highs and some record lows—truly Oklahoma weather!

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us