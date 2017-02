The Lady Bears are advancing to the Area Tournament, while the Bears fell short to the #15 Lookeba-Sickles Panthers. The Lady Bear defeated the Lookeba-Sickles Lady Panthers with a 77-41 win. Advancing to the Saturday Regional Finals the Lady Bears defeated the #13 Ft.Cobb-Broxton. The Lady Bears will now play at Cache, OK on Friday February 24th 6:30 p.m. Good Luck to the Lady Bears!

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us