EL PASO, Texas (February 18, 2017) – Selecting the bull that bucked him off and cost him an event win two weeks prior, Sage Kimzey made a big move to stay on top of Big Lew in the final four man Shoot Out round to take home the $23,000 check and the championship title of the 2017 Casa Ford Tuff Hedeman Championship Bull Riding presented by Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us