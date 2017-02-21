Not My Chief: Cheyenne Resistance in the Face of Presidential Policy

WHAT: Not My Chief: Cheyenne Resistance in the Face of Presidential Proclamations

WHEN: Sunday, February 26, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Washita Battlefield National Historic Site Visitor Center Theater

CHEYENNE, Oklahoma: On Sunday, February 26, 2017 join Park Ranger Barbara Ford at 2:00 p.m. in the Washita Battlefield National Historic Site Visitor Center Theater for a President’s Day program. Imagine not being considered human let alone a citizen of the United States. Yet, you are bound by the whims and policies of the “Commander and Chief,” the President of the United States. Would you say, “Not My Chief?” Ranger Ford will share how the Cheyenne and other plains tribes have shown resistance to the United States Government through the years.