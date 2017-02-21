Ray Walter Robert Clay was born January 22, 1935 to Agnes and Elea Clay on the family farm east of Reydon. He went to be with the Lord on February 20, 2017 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 82 years and 28 days. Ray attended school at Reydon and graduated in May of 1953. He married his high school sweetheart, Jewel Dean Wright, on November 1, 1952 at Wellington, Texas with Jewel’s grandparents, El and Effie Payne, as witnesses. Born to this union were 3 children, Oma LaRaie was born on November 21, 1954 at Canadian, Texas and they were surprised on November 6, 1958 with the arrival of twins, Matt Wayne and Judith Ann. Ray worked as a cowboy for ranches in Miami, Texas and Allison, Texas for 6 years before buying his grandparent’s farm east of Reydon. For the next 57 years, Ray also worked for Roger Mills County, drove a school bus and farmed to support his family. Ray truly loved working the farm and getting his hands dirty. Some of his favorite hobbies were coyote hunting, coon hunting and playing with his grandchildren, whom Ray and Judy babysitted during the day while their parents were at work. Ray was also a good domino player and enjoyed the games at Pete Burk’s station in Reydon. Ray had his first heart attack at the age of 43 and was given maybe 5 more years to live, but was blessed with almost 40 more years to work on his farm and enjoy his family. Ray truly loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church. He was preceded in death by his parents, a beloved son, Matt Clay, a sister, Dortha Webb and a brother, Lee Clay. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home; his daughters, Oma Parman and husband, Homer, of Reydon, OK and Judith Matthews of Weatherford, OK; his grandchildren, Brad Clay and wife, April, of Edmond, OK, Ryan Parman and wife, Jordan, Hammon, OK, Jennifer James and husband, Justin, of Wheeler, TX and Tyler Matthews and wife, Kailey, of Owensboro, KY; 7 great grandchildren; family friends, Tom and Maybelle Worley of Sayre, OK and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank all of their wonderful family and friends who prayed and helped them through Ray’s last illness which lasted from February 3 until his departure on February 20 when he earned his much deserved rest from work.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Westview Boys Home in Hollis, OK, the Oklahoma Heart Hospital, the Oklahoma Heart or Diabetes organizations or the White Rose Cemetery. A memorial for Ray will be announced at a later date.