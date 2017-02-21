Super Magician Illusionist in Elk City March 10th

ELK CITY, OK- The Elk City Pioneer Performing Arts Center is pleased to announce the third show of its 2016-17 season, “Mike Super- Magician-Illusionist LIVE”, Friday, March 10th at 7:00 p.m. Mystifier Mike Super has been hailed by critics as the “DANE COOK” of MAGIC! Criss Angel himself praised Mike on LIVE Network Television in front of millions! Ellen DeGeneres brought Mike on her show to make her appear from nothing but shadows, and after he actually did it, she proclaimed… “I haven’t come out like that since the cover of TIME magazine!”

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us