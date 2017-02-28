Ernest Henry Currier, loving husband, Daddy and Papa went to his heavenly home Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the age of 89 years. Ernest was born September 29, 1927, to Claud Henry and Emma Ruth Currier in Breckenridge, Texas. In 1932 they moved to the Three Corners Community where he attended grade school at Three Corners and walked to and from school, rain or shine, uphill both ways, according to him. Always walking side by side with his “older” twin sister Ernestine. He attended High School at Strong City where he graduated in 1945. In March 1946, he was drafted into the Army and served in WWII until his discharge in 1947.

Ernest met the love of his life, Margaret Jolene (Cephas as she was affectionately called by him) Gamble, while driving the school bus. They were married on her birthday, February 9, 1952, at the Red Star Parsonage, Leedey, OK. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. To this union was born three daughters, Erna Jean, Roberta Gail and Cheryl Lynn and one son, Bryan Keith.

Ernest and Jolene made their home in the Three Corners Community until moving to Blythe, California, in 1955, where he ran a bull dozer and farmed for a living. In 1957, they returned home to the Three Corners Community where they remained until moving to Leedey, Oklahoma, in 1988.

Ernest enjoyed a life of farming and ranching. He took pride in his cattle and loved spending time watching them. In his earlier years, he milked cows and sold cream for a living. Each of his milk cows were named with her own special name, like Prissy, Ethel, Ugly, Horse Face and Stupid to name a few. Each cow knew her name and came in to the barn when he called their name to be milked.

Ernest loved to sing with the RC Quartet and even sang on TV on Channel 8, a substation in the Elk City area. Almost every Saturday night was spent gathering at friends houses or the Church at Roll, OK, for a late night of singing praises. Ernest was a member of the First Baptist Church at Leedey, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Emma Currier and sister Jewel Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Jolene, of the home, his children, Erna Jean Pickerel and husband Robert of Tulsa, OK, Roberta Morgan of Elk City, OK, Cheryl Hartley and husband Roy of Reydon, OK, and Bryan Currier and wife Kim of Leedey, OK, twelve grandchildren: Christy Bereic and husband Tim of Reydon, OK, Christopher Pickerel and wife Megan of Tulsa, OK, LaTasha Atteberry and husband Lee of Moore OK, Kelby Currier and wife Roxanne of Haslet, TX, Christen Pickerel and wife Marie of Claremore, OK, Crystal Roberts and husband Bobby of Tulsa, OK, Jon Flores of Elk City, OK, Jason Hartley and wife Elizabeth of Reydon, OK, Cory Hartley and wife Haley of Reydon, OK, Jascinda Currier of Leedey, OK, Kelsey Farris of Leedey, OK, and Blake Currier of Leedey, OK, twenty two Great Grandchildren and one more on the way. He is also survived by his two sisters, Ruth Dye of Reno, Nevada and Ernestine Potter, his twin sister, of Elk City, OK, and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be given in Ernest’s memory to the Leedey Ambulance Service, P. O. Box 232, Leedey, OK, 73654.

Services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017, 10:00am at the First Baptist Church, Leedey, OK. Interment will follow at the Red Star Cemetery under the direction of Shaw Funeral Home