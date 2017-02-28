If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?

Part 88 It was asked “What is the doctrine of election taught by the Calvinists?” Predestination or Reprobation, as it also called, holds that God, before the creation of the world, established an immutable decree irrevocably fixing the number of the elect, a decree based solely on the sovereignty of Jehovah, and without regard whatsoever to the character or disposition of those thus elected. It further alleges this number cannot be increased nor diminished. If this doctrine is true, the wicked will suffer the tortures of the damned through eternity, not because of sins committed but because God arbitrarily decreed they should suffer.

