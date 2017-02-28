Maddux Named Old Settlers Queen Announced

The Cheyenne and Arapaho Old Settlers Committee is pleased to announce that Callie Maddux has been chosen as the 2017 C&A Old Settler’s Queen. Callie is the daughter of Jim and Jana Maddux, and the granddaughter of James Albert and Linda Maddux and Paula Isch, all of Cheyenne and Earnest and Rose Isch of Bethany, Oklahoma. Callie’s great great-grandfather Samuel F. Maddux made the Oklahoma land run on April 19, 1892 and homesteaded just north of Cheyenne.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us