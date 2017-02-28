Roger Mills County Spring Livestock Show Results

The Roger Mills County Spring Livestock Show was held February 19-21. The results from the show are as follows: Beef Show: Registered Heifers: Angus placing in the Spring Livestock Show were Jace Hillman Class 1 and 2, Hope Porter second in Class 2, Kaden Markham first in Class 3. Jace Hillman exhibited the Champion Angus and the Reserve Champion was exhibited by Kaden Markham. The first place and Champion Chianina was exhibited by Kaden Markham. Kylynn Scott exhibited the first place Class 1 and 2 Hereford. These were also the Champion and Reserve Champion Herefords. The first place and Champion Mini Hereford was exhibited by Bryson Robertson. The Class 1 Red Angus first place and Reserve Champion was exhibited by Chloe Sue McEntire. She also had the second place Class 2. Kody Robertson exhibited the Class 2 first place and Champion Red Angus. Ashton Cockrell exhibited the first place and Champion Shorthorn and Shorthorn Plus. The first place Class 1 and Champion Simmental was exhibited by Bryson Robertson. The Reserve Champion and Class 2 first place Simmental was exhibited by Kody Robertson. The Overall Grand Champion Registered Heifer was the Red Angus exhibited by Kody Robertson. The Reserve Grand Champion was the Hereford exhibited by Kylynn Scott.

