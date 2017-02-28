Terry Lynn Beavin was born August 15, 1958 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma to Louis Ray and Fox Marie (Myers) Blankenship. She passed away February 25, 2017 at Cheyenne, OK at the age of 58 years, 6 months and 10 days. Terry was raised in Rush Springs, Oklahoma as a child. At the age of 16, Terry met Edward Stibick and they were married shortly after. On September 20, 1976, Terry gave birth to her first boy, Terry Edward Stibick, also known as Dig’em. They lived together as a family in Rush Springs. Eventually Terry and Dig’em moved to Cheyenne, Oklahoma where she met Craig Beavin in 1978. They married and lived their lives together in Cheyenne. On July 8, 1987 Terry completed her little family when she gave birth to her baby boy, Joseph Craig Beavin. She and Craig separated in 1993 and in 1997 she met the love of her life, Bobby Lee Turpin. They lived in Cheyenne with their little family until Terry lost Bobby to a tragic accident in 2001. Terry never married again and just continued living her life in Cheyenne, being a single mom, still raising Joe. Terry was a wonderful mother and loved her two boys with all of her heart. Terry also enjoyed watching her OU Sooners play football, having cookouts with family and friends, getting in her truck and rolling the windows down while turning the radio up and just driving around. Terry loved spending time with her grandkids and all her family. She was preceded in death by her father, her husband, Bobby Turpin, sister-in-law, Sheila and her best friend, Rena Moore. She is survived by her 2 sons, Terry (Dig’em) Stibick and wife, Tammy, of Cheyenne, OK, Joe Beavin and wife, Kim, of Cheyenne, OK; a step daughter, Brandi Turpin, of Phoenix, AZ; an adopted daughter, Tiffany Cunningham, of Clinton, OK; 6 grandchildren, Olivia Lucas, Alyssa Bonser, Ashlee and Gunner Stibick, Aubrey Beavin and Brilyn LeGrand; her mother, Fox Myers of Elk City, OK; 4 brothers and sisters, Rick Blankenship and wife, Bev, of Rush Springs, OK, Timmy Blankenship and wife, Glenda, of Rush Springs, OK, Dolores Diane (DeDe) Blankenship, of Rush Springs, OK and Shelley Blankenship, Cheyenne, OK; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Cheyenne United Methodist Church officiated by Jody Wright and Randy Broadwater. Burial will be at Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com

