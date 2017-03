Keep Oklahoma Beautiful has recently awarded the Town of Reydon a 2017 OGE Energy Corp. Start Up Grant for their Great American Cleanup (GAC) in Oklahoma project. Town of Reydon is among 36 groups across the state that have been selected to receive a $200 Start-Up or $300 Growth cash grant made possible by OGE Energy Corp.

