Cheyenne students who will be attending Pre-Kindergarten in August 2017 will need to pre-enroll on Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5, 2017. Please contact the school office by Monday, March 27, 2017 with your child’s information. Call Annie at Cheyenne Elementary 497-2486, ext. 110.

