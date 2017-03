The Durham Willing Workers club met for their March meeting on Tuesday, the 7th. It proved to be a memorable day. The fires were still burning close to the river and many calls, texts, and Facebook posts were shared as we listened to the scanner for any updates. The ladies worked on their two latest projects. Stephanie Bachmann volunteered to purchase the needed supplies online. Melba Thomas had mailed the scholarship applications and they were voted on.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us