Hammon FCCLA Presents at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens’

By Pat VerSteeg — The Hammon High School FCCLA (Family Careers and Community Leaders of America) chapter spoke to Kiwanis/ Senior Citizens’ about their upcoming participation at the FCCLA State competition. Advisor and Coach Nancy Cook explained, “FCCLA is better known by its former name of Future Homemakers of America, and now its become a more diverse organization focusing on many areas of public speaking, business communication, and entrepreneurship. For example, one area focuses on developing teacher skills and whether you like them or not, we need teachers.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us