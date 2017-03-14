Henryetta Swartwood was born March 20, 1929 in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma to Minnie Louisa and Henry Harrison. She passed away March 9, 2017 at Elk City, Oklahoma at the age of 87 years 11 months and 19 days.

Henryetta grew up in Roger Mills county attending school in Midway and graduated from Reydon high school in 1947. After graduation she worked at the drug store in Cheyenne and the courthouse in Sayre. She was married to Everett Clyde Swartwood at Cheyenne, Oklahoma on April 4, 1951. After their marriage they lived in Lawton, OK for a short period of time before moving to Wichita Falls and Sayre before moving to Cheyenne in 1956. After moving to Cheyenne Henryetta continued to raise their children and support her husband as he ran his custom harvest operation. In 1959 both Henryetta and Everett began night classes at Sayre Junior College until they moved to Weatherford in 1961. After receiving her degree, she and Everett began their teaching career in Denver, Colorado until 1966 when they returned to teach at Crawford. She later received her Master’s Degree from Southwestern and spent the remainder of her career at Crawford School, retiring in 1990. After retirement she enjoyed being on the farm where she was raised, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 brothers and 3 sisters.

She is survived by her 6 children, Dan Swartwood and wife, Kathy, Tulsa, OK, Gayle Green and husband, Tom, Cheyenne, OK, Jerry Swartwood and wife, Tenna, Cheyenne, OK, Bob Swartwood and wife, Gina, Elk City, OK, Bill Swartwood and wife, Toni, Elk City, OK and Brian Swartwood and wife, D’Awn, Amarillo, TX; 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. The family suggest memorial donations be made to the Cheyenne Cemetery Fund or the SWOSU Education Foundation.

Services will be held Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Cheyenne United Methodist Church officiated by Jody Wright and Randy Broadwater. Burial will be at Cheyenne Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com