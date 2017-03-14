If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?

A person asked, “Is it scriptural for a congregation to hum while partaking of the Lord’s Supper?” One must first consider the commands given to Christians during the taking of the Lord’s Supper. Christians are to come together upon the first day of the week to partake of the communion during the worship service (Acts 20:7), “give thanks” (which is to pray) at the breaking and supping of the bread and cup (1 Cor. 11:24,25), remember the body and the blood Christ (1 Cor. 11:23-27), and examine themselves whether they be in the faith and how Jesus Christ dwells within them (1 Cor. 11:28,29; 2 Cor. 13:5). There is no directive to hum during communion. Some might consider it to be a substitute for singing to elicited an emotional response during the Lord’s Supper. If this is the case then why not whistling, handclapping, or even beat-bopping? Is this the offering of the lips that God has asked of His children (Heb. 13:15)?

