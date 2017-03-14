Northwest Oklahoma Fires 42 Percent Contained

HELP ON THE WAY…Hay, fencing supplies, milk replacer and many other much needed items have been arriving in northwest Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. A huge thank you to the farmers and ranchers so willing to share with those in need. Also a huge thank you to all the men and women hauling the loads of hay and supplies to the areas in need. Many feed stores and business are also accepting donations and monetary donations are also being accepted. 4-H families from across the states of Kansas and Oklahoma have taken in at least 85 calves orphaned by the fires, offering to raise them until they can be returned to their owners. The group has established a Facebook page for people who want to get involved with the effort, “Orphan Calf Relief of SW Kansas.” Relief funds have also been set up at Ashland Feed and Seed, Meade Co-op, and Country Feeds in Montezuma. (Photo provided)
Monday, March 13, 2017 GATE, OK (AP) – Oklahoma Forestry Services says four wildfires in northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas are now 42 percent contained, but a high fire danger continues in the region.
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us