Old Settler’s Quilt Show
The 2017 Cheyenne Old Settler’s Quilt Show will be Friday, April 21 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Saturday, April 22 from 8:00am to 10:00am and open again after the parade until 4:30pm. The Show will be held at the Baptist Family Center, located 2 blocks east of the 4-way stop. There will be one People’s Choice Award given at 3:30pm on Saturday. There will also be recognition given on hand-quilted and machine-quilted quilts. Hostesses for the Quilt Show is the Washita Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.