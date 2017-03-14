The 2017 Cheyenne Old Settler’s Quilt Show will be Friday, April 21 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and Saturday, April 22 from 8:00am to 10:00am and open again after the parade until 4:30pm. The Show will be held at the Baptist Family Center, located 2 blocks east of the 4-way stop. There will be one People’s Choice Award given at 3:30pm on Saturday. There will also be recognition given on hand-quilted and machine-quilted quilts. Hostesses for the Quilt Show is the Washita Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us