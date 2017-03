Registration for Old Settlers will be in the Chamber of Commerce Building (on 283). There will be water and places for you to rest and visit. It is vitally important for all citizens in Roger Mills County to come by and register as this is how we determine the oldest, youngest and who has traveled the farthest. Registration will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00- 4:30.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us