Susan Elaine McGuire Bengel was born October 14, 1971 in Sayre, Oklahoma to Elizabeth Elaine and Mike Dennis McGuire. She passed away February 21, 2017 at Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 45 years, 4 months and 7 days.

Susan, affectionately known as Susie, grew up a typical military child moving with her family throughout the world. She was able to attend and complete her education at Lawton High School graduating in 1989. After graduation, she furthered her education at Cameron University and was later married. Susie held various jobs until they moved to Germany for 2 years. Upon their return to the United States they welcomed three children into the world: Riley, Mikayla and Kacey. In 1994 Susie began her career in the telecommunications industry working for U.S. Cellular as a customer service rep and continued that job for 12 years. In 2016 she returned to complete her accounting degree at Tulsa Community College and Will Rogers State University. Susie enjoyed anything that involved being in the outdoors with her children. She also enjoyed being a member of the Crosstown Church of Christ until her move to Claremore where she placed membership with the Blue Star Church of Christ. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Tipton Children’s Home or Westview Boy’s Home.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Gene F. Mc- Guire, maternal grandmother, Helen Reeves Berry, maternal grandfather, Robert Wayne Berry.

She is survived by her 3 children, Riley Christian Bengel, Tulsa, OK, Mikayla Elaine Bengel, Tulsa, OK, and Kacey Nicole Bengel, Tulsa, OK; her parents, Mike and Elaine McGuire, Sweetwater, OK; 1 brother, Bobby McGuire, Sweetwater, OK; paternal grandmother, Dimple McGuire, Eufaula, OK; her second parents, Tom and Cris Goodwin, Claremore, OK; her second family, Kelli Goodwin, Julie Forrester, Bob Cheyenna, Ari Morgan, Kenneth McGuire and wife, Theresa, Eufaula, OK, Clifford Berry and wife, Jan, Sayre, OK, and Dale Berry, Sweetwater, OK; cousins, Kendra Zmek and husband, Steve and their children, Kennedy, and Tyler, Edmond, OK, Kenneth, Jr. McGuire and wife, Brandy, Makenzie and Madison, Thomas, OK, Michelle Ramsey, Oklahoma City, OK; Stacy Simon and children Tristen, Hagen, Avery, Brooklyn and Breanna, Elk City, OK, Tommy Berry and wife, Mechelle, and children, Gavin and Tyler, Elk City, OK, Daylen and Jeri Berry and their daughter, Crosslyn, Elk City, OK, and Chance Berry, Elk City, OK, Spencer Berry, Wichita, KS, and Alex Leonard and husband, Clayton, and their children Emsly, Phoenix, and Leighton, Sweetwater, Ok, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held February 25, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Sayre Church of Christ officiated by Billy Clabaugh. Burial will be at Dempsey Cemetery under the direction of Rose Chapel Funeral Service. Condolences can be made online at www.whineryfs.com