We want to thank all the firefighters who bravely fought fires for three days and nights north of Durham. As the winds shifted, they stopped fires going four different directions. On Monday, March 6th, the fire came from Higgins, Texas and was stopped after jumping the Canadian River and on to our pasture. Later, the wind shifted taking the fires northeast toward Arnett. Tuesday, the wind shifted again taking the fire east after jumping a county road. Firefighters stopped it before getting to the Antelope Hills.

