Wayne Mitchell Price, 71-yearold resident of Leedey, OK, passed from this life on March 9, 2017 at the Mooreland Heritage Nursing Home in Mooreland, OK. Wayne was born on May 22, 1945 to Orvil “Smokey” Mitchell and Dorothy Joan (Trigg) Price in England. He came over to the United States aboard the Queen Mary. He grew up in Leedey, OK attending Leedey Public Schools.

Wayne was a member of the Leedey United Methodist Church. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Leedey Bison Sports and the OU Sooners. Wayne was one of the biggest fans of the Leedey Bisons. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Wayne loved being with all his family and the residents of Leedey. He enjoyed his time at OARC and making friends. He also made numerous friends at the Mooreland Heritage Nursing Home. No matter where he was at he always enjoyed making new friends. Wayne always had a bag of quarters provided by family that he always used to treat himself and others.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, one brother William “Mickey” Price and one sister Betty Lee Price.

He is survived by his nephews Darren Price and wife Kim of Woodward, OK and Max Price and Norma of Woodward, OK; great-nieces Kristyn Price and fiancé Steven of Woodward, OK, Kendra Pierce and husband Cort of Woodward, OK, Stephanie Haddock of Woodward, OK, Kelsey Petty and husband Trinity, and Hailey Price of Woodward, OK; great-nephews Jacob Price of Woodward, OK and Aaron Price of Woodward, OK; great great- nephews Cameron Kite and Jayton Petty; other family and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Leedey, OK. Burial followed services at the New Hermon Cemetery in Leedey. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net. Shaw Funeral Home of Leedey.